Chariot Corporation Limited (AU:CC9) has released an update.

Chariot Corporation Limited has reported a change in the shareholding of its director, Shanthar Pathmanathan, who acquired 5,001 additional fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This acquisition raises Pathmanathan’s direct shareholding to 20,968,897 shares, reflecting ongoing confidence in the company’s growth potential.

For further insights into AU:CC9 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.