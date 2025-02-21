ChargePoint Holdings Faces NYSE Compliance Challenge

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

ChargePoint Holdings ( (CHPT) ) has issued an update.

On February 19, 2025, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. received a notification from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that it is not in compliance with the requirement for maintaining a minimum average closing price of $1.00 over a 30 trading-day period. The company announced its intention to resolve this deficiency by March 5, 2025, potentially considering measures such as a reverse stock split to maintain its listing. The NYSE notice will not immediately affect the trading of ChargePoint’s stock, nor will it impact the company’s ongoing operations or reporting obligations.

More about ChargePoint Holdings

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of networked solutions for electric vehicle (EV) charging. Established in 2007, ChargePoint offers a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions designed to accommodate various charging scenarios ranging from residential to workplace and transport fleets, with a significant presence in North America and Europe.

YTD Price Performance: -29.46%

Average Trading Volume: 25,093,708

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $349.4M

