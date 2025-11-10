Character Group PLC Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Character Group PLC announced the repurchase of 5,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. The shares were purchased at a consistent price of 277 pence each and have been subsequently cancelled, impacting the total voting rights in the company, which now stands at 17,781,399. This move is part of Character’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CCT) stock is a Hold with a £312.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Character stock, see the GB:CCT Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CCT is a Neutral.

Character’s stock is supported by strong financial performance and attractive valuation metrics, including a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, which could pose short-term risks. The absence of recent earnings call insights or notable corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

More about Character

Character Group PLC operates in the toy industry, focusing on the design, development, and distribution of toys and games. The company is known for its innovative products and has a market focus on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 17,933

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £48.91M

