Character Group Executes Share Buyback Programme

Character Group PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 5,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 262 pence each, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. This transaction, conducted through Panmure Liberum, results in the cancellation of the repurchased shares, impacting the total voting rights and shareholding structure, which stakeholders should note for regulatory compliance.

Character Group PLC operates in the toy industry, focusing on the design, development, and distribution of toys, games, and giftware. The company has a strong market presence and is known for its innovative products and strategic market positioning.

