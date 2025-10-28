Character Group Executes Share Buyback, Adjusts Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Character ( (GB:CCT) ) has issued an announcement.

Character Group PLC, a company involved in the toy industry, has executed a share buyback as part of its ongoing program. On October 28, 2025, the company repurchased 7,500 ordinary shares at a price of 275 pence per share, which have been subsequently cancelled. This action reduces the number of shares in circulation and alters the total voting rights, potentially impacting shareholder calculations under regulatory guidelines.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CCT) stock is a Hold with a £312.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Character stock, see the GB:CCT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CCT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CCT is a Neutral.

Character’s stock is supported by strong financial performance and attractive valuation metrics, including a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, which could pose short-term risks. The absence of recent earnings call insights or notable corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

More about Character

Average Trading Volume: 18,915

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £49.03M

