Character Group plc has implemented its share buyback program by purchasing 23,287 of its ordinary shares at a uniform price of 293 GB pence per share, resulting in a reduction of available shares and total voting rights to 18,841,595. The repurchased shares were subsequently cancelled, with the company now holding over 2 million shares in treasury.

