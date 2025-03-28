Chapel Down Group to Release Annual Results and Host Investor Presentation

Chapel Down Group plc ( (GB:CDGP) ) has provided an update.

Chapel Down Group Plc announced that it will publish its annual results for the year ending December 2024 on April 3, 2025. The company will host a live investor presentation on the same day, featuring CEO James Pennefather and CFO Rob Smith, to discuss these results. This event is open to all current and potential shareholders, providing an opportunity for direct engagement with the company’s leadership.

Chapel Down Group Plc is England’s leading and largest winemaker, known for producing award-winning sparkling and still wines. Based in Kent, Chapel Down holds a significant portion of the UK’s vineyards and is a prominent brand in the English wine industry. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM and is committed to sustainability, being a founding member of Sustainable Wines of Great Britain.

