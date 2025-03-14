Chaowei Power Holdings to Review Annual Results and Dividend Declaration

Chaowei Power Holdings ( (HK:0951) ) has shared an update.

Chaowei Power Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for March 26, 2025, to review and approve the audited annual results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The meeting will also consider the declaration of a final dividend, which could impact shareholder returns and reflect the company’s financial health.

Chaowei Power Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the energy sector. It operates with a focus on the production and distribution of power-related products and services.

