ChaoShang Group AGM Concludes with Full Approval

Hong Kong ChaoShang Group Ltd. (HK:2322) has released an update.

Hong Kong ChaoShang Group Ltd. announced the successful passage of all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on September 20, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support. The resolutions included the re-election of board members, the appointment of auditors, and the authorization for share repurchase and issuance mandates. This unanimous shareholder backing reflects confidence in the company’s corporate governance and strategic direction.

