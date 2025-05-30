Chaoda Modern Agriculture Announces Change of Auditors

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Chaoda Modern Agriculture Holdings ( (HK:0682) ) has provided an update.

Chaoda Modern Agriculture Holdings announced a change in its auditing firm, with Elite Partners CPA Limited resigning due to disagreements over audit fees. The company has appointed CCTH CPA Limited as the new auditors, citing their competence, independence, and market reputation. The change is not expected to have a material impact on the company’s operations and is seen as a move to enhance corporate governance.

Chaoda Modern Agriculture Holdings is a company operating in the agriculture industry, focusing on modern agricultural practices and technologies. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in the production and distribution of agricultural products.

YTD Price Performance: -15.47%

Average Trading Volume: 97,387

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$37.08M

