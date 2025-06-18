Chanson International Holding Completes $8 Million Public Offering to Expand Store Network

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Chanson International Holding Class A ( (CHSN) ) has provided an update.

On June 13, 2025, Chanson International Holding announced the pricing of an $8 million public offering, which closed on June 16, 2025. The offering consisted of 16,000,000 units, each priced at $0.50, and included Class A ordinary shares and warrants. The proceeds will be used to open new stores in China and the U.S., with allocation based on market conditions. This move is expected to enhance Chanson’s market presence and operational capacity in both regions.

Spark’s Take on CHSN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CHSN is a Neutral.

Chanson International Holding Class A shows mixed performance with a score of 52. Financial improvements in revenue and cash flow are overshadowed by profitability challenges and high debt levels. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and the stock appears overvalued, further impacting its overall attractiveness.

To see Spark’s full report on CHSN stock, click here.

More about Chanson International Holding Class A

Chanson International Holding, founded in 2009 and headquartered in Urumqi, China, operates in the bakery and beverage industry. The company manages a chain of stores in China and the United States, offering bakery products, seasonal items, and beverages. Chanson operates 63 stores in China and 3 in New York City, providing both packaged and freshly prepared bakery products, along with eat-in services. The company is committed to delivering healthy, nutritious, and ready-to-eat food, while maintaining a comfortable store environment.

Average Trading Volume: 4,525,512

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.64M

For an in-depth examination of CHSN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.