Chanjet Information Technology to Hold EGM for Key Resolutions

Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1588) ) has shared an announcement.

Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for November 27, 2025, to address several key resolutions. The agenda includes the approval of using capital reserves to offset losses, the repurchase and cancellation of domestic shares under the Employee Share Ownership Scheme, and amendments to the Articles of Association and various procedural rules. These measures are aimed at improving the company’s financial structure and governance, potentially impacting stakeholders by enhancing operational efficiency and aligning corporate governance with strategic objectives.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1588) stock is a Hold with a HK$9.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:1588 Stock Forecast page.

More about Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. operates in the information technology sector, providing software solutions and services primarily focused on financial and business management systems. The company is based in the People’s Republic of China and is involved in developing technology solutions that cater to various business needs.

Average Trading Volume: 845,249

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.8B

