Chanjet Information Technology Announces Key Shareholder Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1588) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. has announced a Domestic Shareholders’ Class Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2025, to discuss and vote on several key resolutions. These include the proposed repurchase and cancellation of Domestic Shares under the Employee Share Ownership Scheme, amendments to the Articles of Association, and changes to the Rules of Procedures for General Meetings. The outcomes of these resolutions could significantly impact the company’s governance structure and shareholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1588) stock is a Hold with a HK$9.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:1588 Stock Forecast page.

More about Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the technology sector. The company focuses on providing information technology solutions and services, with a market focus on domestic shareholders and stakeholders within China.

Average Trading Volume: 845,249

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.8B

Learn more about 1588 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue