Chanjet Information Technology Announces H Shareholders’ Class Meeting with Key Resolutions

Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1588) ) has provided an update.

Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. has announced the upcoming H Shareholders’ Class Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Beijing. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the proposed repurchase and cancellation of Domestic Shares under the Employee Share Ownership Scheme, a reduction of registered capital, and amendments to the Articles of Association and Rules of Procedures for General Meetings. These resolutions, if passed, could significantly impact the company’s capital structure and governance, potentially affecting its market positioning and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1588) stock is a Hold with a HK$9.50 price target.

More about Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on providing technology solutions and services. It operates within the information technology industry, catering primarily to the needs of businesses and organizations in China.

Average Trading Volume: 845,249

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.8B



