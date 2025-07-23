Chanjet Information Technology Announces H Share Repurchase Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1588) ).

Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. has announced its intention to repurchase H Shares under a general mandate, aiming to promote sustainable operations and maximize shareholder value. The company plans to utilize up to RMB80 million from its financial resources for this initiative, with the repurchase being subject to market conditions and regulatory compliance. This move is seen as beneficial for the company’s long-term interests and financial health, as it seeks to enhance its market position and operational prospects.

Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on information technology solutions. It operates within the technology industry, providing products and services that cater to the needs of businesses, with a particular emphasis on enhancing operational efficiency and shareholder value.

