Chanjet Completes H Share Full Circulation

Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1588) ) has shared an announcement.

Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the conversion of 53,401,211 Domestic Shares into H Shares, with the listing of these shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange commencing on 20 June 2025. This completion of the H Share full circulation marks a significant change in the company’s share capital structure, potentially impacting its market presence and offering new opportunities for investors.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1588) stock is a Buy with a HK$11.54 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:1588 Stock Forecast page.

More about Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the technology sector. It focuses on providing information technology services and solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 99,596

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.48B

