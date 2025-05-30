Changyou International Updates Financial Agreements with PCL

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Changyou Alliance ( (HK:1039) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Changyou International Group Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced updates to its financial agreements with PCL, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary. The company has entered into the Fourth Supplemental 2019 Facility Agreement and the Second Supplemental 2021 Facility Agreement, which involve conditional variations to the terms of their respective revolving loan facilities. These agreements are part of the company’s ongoing financial strategy and involve continuing connected transactions under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules.

More about Changyou Alliance

Average Trading Volume: 760,625

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$90.55M

For a thorough assessment of 1039 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.