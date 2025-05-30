Changyou International Updates Financial Agreements with PCL

Confident Investing Starts Here:
Changyou Alliance ( (HK:1039) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Changyou International Group Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced updates to its financial agreements with PCL, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary. The company has entered into the Fourth Supplemental 2019 Facility Agreement and the Second Supplemental 2021 Facility Agreement, which involve conditional variations to the terms of their respective revolving loan facilities. These agreements are part of the company’s ongoing financial strategy and involve continuing connected transactions under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules.
More about Changyou Alliance
Average Trading Volume: 760,625
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$90.55M
