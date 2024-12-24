Changsha Broad Homes Unveils Board Leadership Structure

Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2163) has released an update.

Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting the key roles of executive and non-executive members. Zhang Jian leads as Chairman and President, supported by a diverse team including independent non-executive directors to strengthen governance. This strategic leadership structure aims to enhance the company’s operational and financial oversight.

