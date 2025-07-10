Changhong Jiahua Faces Legal Appeal in Sales Contract Dispute

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Changhong Jiahua Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3991) ).

Changhong Jiahua Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda, is currently involved in a legal dispute concerning a sales contract between its subsidiary, IT Digital Technology, and Suning Procurement Center. The Higher People’s Court of Jiangsu Province has accepted an appeal from Suning Procurement Center, challenging a previous judgment regarding financial liabilities. The litigation is in its second instance, and the final outcome remains uncertain. The company is committed to protecting its rights and interests through legal means and will update shareholders and investors on any significant developments.

