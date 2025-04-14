Change in Substantial Holdings for Miramar Resources Limited

The latest update is out from Miramar Resources Limited ( (AU:M2R) ).

Miramar Resources Limited has announced that Faraday Nominees Pty Limited and Lesamourai Pty Ltd have ceased to be substantial holders in the company as of April 10, 2025. This change occurred due to a dilution in their holdings following a share issue by Miramar, affecting 40,000,000 shares and votes. The announcement indicates a shift in shareholder composition, which could influence the company’s governance and strategic decisions.

