Change in Substantial Holding for Johns Lyng Group Ltd

Johns Lyng Group Ltd has experienced a change in the interests of its substantial holder, The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (CGC), which is a prominent investment management company. The change in voting power reflects an increase in the number of shares held by CGC, from 17,606,087 shares (7.85% voting power) to 19,195,116 shares (6.82% voting power). This adjustment in shareholding may influence the company’s strategic decisions and stakeholder dynamics.

YTD Price Performance: -31.19%

Average Trading Volume: 1,605,455

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$717.6M

