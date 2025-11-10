Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Proposes Director Election and Regulatory Compliance Amendments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co ( (HK:1292) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co., Ltd. has announced the proposed election of Mr. Zuo Xinyu as an independent non-executive director, pending shareholder approval. Additionally, the company plans to amend its Articles of Association to align with recent regulatory changes in China, which includes abolishing its Supervisory Committee. These changes aim to enhance corporate governance and compliance, with the audit and risk committee assuming the functions of the Supervisory Committee.

More about Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co

Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the logistics industry, focusing on providing comprehensive logistics services. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 01292.

Average Trading Volume: 108,551

Current Market Cap: HK$923.4M

Learn more about 1292 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue