Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Announces Key Framework Agreements for 2026

The latest update is out from Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co ( (HK:1292) ).

Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co., Ltd. has announced several framework agreements for Non-Exempt Continuing Connected Transactions for the years 2024 to 2026, which include logistics services agreements with Changan Automobile, CZAG, and Minsheng Industrial, as well as financial services from Zhuangbei Finance. These agreements require approval from independent shareholders due to their significant financial implications, as they exceed certain percentage thresholds set by the Listing Rules. The company aims to set appropriate annual caps for these transactions to ensure compliance and smooth operations.

More about Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co

Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in China, operating in the logistics industry. The company provides a range of logistics services including finished vehicle transportation, tire assembly, and supply chain management for car raw materials, components, and parts. It also offers logistics services for non-automobile products such as transformers, steel, optical products, and specialty products.

Average Trading Volume: 99,137

Current Market Cap: HK$862.8M

