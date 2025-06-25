Champion Iron Launches $450 Million Senior Notes Offering

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Champion Iron ( (AU:CIA) ) has issued an update.

Champion Iron Limited has announced a US$450 million senior notes offering due in 2032 through its subsidiary, Champion Iron Canada Inc. The proceeds will be used to repay existing senior credit facilities and for general corporate purposes, potentially strengthening the company’s financial position and operational capabilities.

Champion Iron Limited, through its subsidiary Quebec Iron Ore Inc., operates the Bloom Lake Mining Complex in Quebec, specializing in high-grade iron ore concentrate. The company focuses on producing lower contaminant, high-purity iron ore products, which are in demand globally, and is investing in upgrading its facilities to enhance production quality.

