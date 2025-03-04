Challenger Gold Limited Appoints New Non-Executive Chairman

Challenger Exploration Limited ( (AU:CEL) ) just unveiled an update.

Challenger Gold Limited has appointed Mr. Eduardo Elsztain as the new Non-Executive Chairman. Mr. Elsztain, a prominent Argentine businessman with extensive interests in mining and real estate, is expected to bring valuable experience to the company’s efforts in commercializing the Hualilan Project.

More about Challenger Exploration Limited

Challenger Gold Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the symbol CEL, and it is involved in projects like the Hualilan Project, which aims to commercialize gold resources.

YTD Price Performance: 10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 1,305,249

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$92.83M

See more data about CEL stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.