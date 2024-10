Chalice Mining Limited (AU:CHN) has released an update.

Chalice Mining Limited has announced the issue of 9,175 fully paid ordinary shares on July 31, 2024. This move is expected to influence the company’s stock, offering an interesting development for investors tracking the mining sector. Details of the transaction were disclosed in their latest Appendix 3G filing.

For further insights into AU:CHN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.