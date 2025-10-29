Chaince Securities Engaged as Advisor to SKK Holdings for Digital Asset Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mercurity Fintech Holding ( (MFH) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, Chaince Securities, a subsidiary of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc., announced its engagement as a strategic advisor to SKK Holdings Ltd. Chaince will guide SKK Holdings in digital asset treasury structuring and blockchain integration to enhance capital efficiency and investor engagement. This partnership highlights Chaince’s role in bridging traditional finance with the digital asset economy, offering regulated advisory services to public companies seeking digital asset integration.

The most recent analyst rating on (MFH) stock is a Sell with a $9.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on MFH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MFH is a Underperform.

Mercurity Fintech Holding’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance and weak valuation metrics. The technical analysis also indicates bearish trends, further contributing to the low score. The lack of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.



More about Mercurity Fintech Holding

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates in the financial technology industry, focusing on equity capital markets, investment banking, asset management, and innovative financial solutions through its subsidiary, Chaince Securities, LLC. Chaince is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer with a commitment to supporting the transition to digital finance by providing regulated advisory platforms.

Average Trading Volume: 335,951

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $779.9M



