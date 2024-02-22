Chain Bridge I Appoints Finance Expert Oliver Wiener to Board

Chain Bridge I Class A (CBRG) has released an update.

Chain Bridge I has expanded its Board of Directors to five members with the appointment of Oliver Wiener, a seasoned financial expert and founder of Kensington Merchant Partners. Wiener, also a former portfolio manager and senior managing director at a global investment bank, has been deemed independent and will serve on the Board’s audit committee. Although he won’t receive any compensation before the company’s initial business combination, Wiener will be granted 50,000 restricted stock units post-combination, solidifying his commitment to the company and its future prospects.

