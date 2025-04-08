CGN Power’s Controlling Shareholder to Increase H Share Holdings

An update from CGN Power Co ( (HK:1816) ) is now available.

CGN Power Co., Ltd. announced that its controlling shareholder, China General Nuclear Power Corporation, plans to increase its holding of H shares in the company by up to 5% within the next 12 months. This move reflects the shareholder’s confidence in the company’s value and its sustainable and stable development prospects, potentially strengthening CGN Power’s market position and signaling positive future growth to stakeholders.

CGN Power Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the nuclear power industry. The company focuses on the generation and sale of electricity through nuclear power plants, and it is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -0.05%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $23.56B

