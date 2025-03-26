CGN Power Co. Reports 2024 Financial Results with Revenue Growth

CGN Power Co ( (HK:1816) ) has shared an announcement.

CGN Power Co., Ltd. announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, reporting an operating revenue of approximately RMB86,804.4 million, marking a 5.2% increase from the previous year. The net profit attributable to shareholders rose by 0.8% to RMB10,813.9 million. The company also declared a final cash dividend of RMB0.095 per share. These results highlight the company’s stable financial performance and its commitment to providing returns to its shareholders, indicating a positive outlook for its operations in the energy sector.

CGN Power Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the energy sector with a focus on nuclear power generation. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is known for its significant contributions to the energy market in China.

YTD Price Performance: -0.05%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $23.84B

