CGN Power Co. Issues RMB 4.9 Billion in Convertible Bonds

The latest update is out from CGN Power Co ( (HK:1816) ).

CGN Power Co., Ltd. announced the issuance of 49 million A Share Convertible Corporate Bonds to non-specific investors, approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. The bonds, valued at RMB 4.9 billion, have a six-year term and offer a gradually increasing coupon rate, starting at 0.2% in the first year and reaching 2.0% by the sixth year. Existing A Shareholders have the opportunity to subscribe for nearly all of these bonds through preferential placement, potentially impacting the company’s capital structure and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1816) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.90 price target.

More about CGN Power Co

CGN Power Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the energy sector. The company is primarily involved in the generation and supply of nuclear power, focusing on providing safe and reliable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 62,278,276

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$188.2B

