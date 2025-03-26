CGN Power Co. Declares Final Dividend for 2024

CGN Power Co ( (HK:1816) ) just unveiled an update.

CGN Power Co., Ltd. announced a final cash dividend of RMB 0.095 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. This announcement underscores the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may enhance its attractiveness to investors, reinforcing its position in the energy sector.

CGN Power Co., Ltd. operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on the generation and distribution of nuclear power. The company is a prominent player in the nuclear energy industry, providing sustainable and clean energy solutions.

