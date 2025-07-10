CGN Power Co. Completes RMB4.9 Billion Bond Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
- Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.
- Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.
CGN Power Co ( (HK:1816) ) has issued an update.
CGN Power Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the issuance of A Share Convertible Corporate Bonds valued at RMB4.9 billion to non-specific investors. The issuance saw existing A Shareholders subscribing to a significant portion, with controlling shareholders acquiring 61.22% of the total issuance. This strategic move is expected to strengthen the company’s financial position and potentially impact its market share and stakeholder interests.
The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1816) stock is a Buy with a HK$4.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CGN Power Co stock, see the HK:1816 Stock Forecast page.
More about CGN Power Co
CGN Power Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the energy sector. The company primarily focuses on the generation and sale of nuclear power, positioning itself as a significant player in the energy market.
Average Trading Volume: 58,659,133
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$191.4B
Find detailed analytics on 1816 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.