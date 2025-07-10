CGN Power Co. Completes RMB4.9 Billion Bond Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

CGN Power Co ( (HK:1816) ) has issued an update.

CGN Power Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the issuance of A Share Convertible Corporate Bonds valued at RMB4.9 billion to non-specific investors. The issuance saw existing A Shareholders subscribing to a significant portion, with controlling shareholders acquiring 61.22% of the total issuance. This strategic move is expected to strengthen the company’s financial position and potentially impact its market share and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1816) stock is a Buy with a HK$4.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CGN Power Co stock, see the HK:1816 Stock Forecast page.

More about CGN Power Co

CGN Power Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the energy sector. The company primarily focuses on the generation and sale of nuclear power, positioning itself as a significant player in the energy market.

Average Trading Volume: 58,659,133

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$191.4B

Find detailed analytics on 1816 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue