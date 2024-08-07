CGN New Energy Set to Discuss Interim Results and Dividend

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:1811) has released an update.

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 20, 2024, to discuss the interim financial results for the first half of the year and to consider declaring an interim dividend. This meeting will be critical for investors as the Board will review the company’s performance and decide on potential dividends. Company President and Executive Director Li Guangming will oversee the proceedings.

For further insights into HK:1811 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.