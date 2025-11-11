CGN New Energy Reports Decline in October 2025 Power Generation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1811) ) just unveiled an update.
CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a 7.4% decrease in power generation for October 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, with significant declines in Korea projects and PRC wind projects, while PRC solar projects saw a notable increase. The overall power generation for the first ten months of 2025 also decreased by 3.5% year-on-year, reflecting challenges in certain sectors and growth in others, impacting the company’s operational dynamics and market positioning.
The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1811) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. stock, see the HK:1811 Stock Forecast page.
More about CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.
CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in Bermuda, focusing on the energy sector. It operates various power generation projects, including wind, solar, gas-fired, hydro, and biomass projects, primarily in the People’s Republic of China and Korea.
Average Trading Volume: 14,875,775
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$12.23B
