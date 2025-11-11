CGN New Energy Reports Decline in October 2025 Power Generation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1811) ) just unveiled an update.

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a 7.4% decrease in power generation for October 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, with significant declines in Korea projects and PRC wind projects, while PRC solar projects saw a notable increase. The overall power generation for the first ten months of 2025 also decreased by 3.5% year-on-year, reflecting challenges in certain sectors and growth in others, impacting the company’s operational dynamics and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1811) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. stock, see the HK:1811 Stock Forecast page.

More about CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in Bermuda, focusing on the energy sector. It operates various power generation projects, including wind, solar, gas-fired, hydro, and biomass projects, primarily in the People’s Republic of China and Korea.

Average Trading Volume: 14,875,775

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$12.23B

Find detailed analytics on 1811 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue