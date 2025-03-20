CGN Mining Co Reports 2024 Financial Results Amidst Operational Challenges

The latest update is out from CGN Mining Co ( (HK:1164) ).

CGN Mining Co announced its audited consolidated results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The company reported a profit from continuing operations of HK$526.7 million, an increase from HK$486.6 million in the previous year. However, the overall profit attributable to owners of the company decreased to HK$342 million from HK$497.1 million due to losses from discontinued operations. The earnings per share from continuing operations rose to HK6.93 cents, while the overall earnings per share declined to HK4.50 cents. The announcement highlights a challenging year with a gross loss, but strong contributions from joint ventures and associates helped maintain profitability.

