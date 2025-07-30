CGI Inc. Releases Q3 2025 Financial Results and Operational Updates

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from CGI ( ($TSE:GIB.A) ).

On July 30, 2025, CGI Inc. released its Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) along with unaudited consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ending June 30, 2025 and 2024. The company has restructured its reporting of acquisition-related and integration costs, combining them into a single line item for better clarity. This move is part of CGI’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations and optimize cost structures, potentially impacting its financial transparency and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on ($TSE:GIB.A) stock is a Buy with a C$183.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CGI stock, see the TSE:GIB.A Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:GIB.A Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GIB.A is a Neutral.

The overall score is driven by a mix of financial and operational strengths and weaknesses. Strong revenue growth and financial stability are offset by operational inefficiencies and technical bearish indicators. Valuation and positive earnings sentiment support the stock’s prospects, but challenges remain.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:GIB.A stock, click here.

More about CGI

CGI Inc. is a prominent player in the information technology and consulting industry, offering a wide range of services including systems integration, outsourcing, and consulting. The company focuses on delivering high-quality IT and business consulting services to clients across various sectors, enhancing their operational efficiency and technological capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 386,177

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$30.41B

For a thorough assessment of GIB.A stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue