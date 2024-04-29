CFOAM Ltd. Pursues Investment Opportunities

CFOAM Ltd. (AU:CFO) has released an update.

CFOAM Limited has announced that while actively reviewing potential investment opportunities during the March 2024 quarter, it has not yet finalized any new proposals. The company also confirmed that there were no payments made or accrued to related parties in this period. The update emphasizes that no forward-looking statements should be relied upon as guarantees of future performance.

