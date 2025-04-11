Cettire Ltd. Announces Change in Substantial Holding

The latest update is out from Cettire Ltd. ( (AU:CTT) ).

Cettire Ltd. has announced that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited and its related bodies have ceased to be substantial holders in the company as of April 9, 2025. This change in substantial holding could impact Cettire’s shareholder dynamics and influence its market positioning, as substantial holders often play a significant role in corporate governance and strategic decision-making.

More about Cettire Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -55.63%

Average Trading Volume: 3,253,852

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$247.8M

