Cettire Director Increases Shareholding, Signals Confidence

Cettire Ltd. has announced a change in the indirect shareholding of its director, Jonathan Gidney, who recently purchased 10,000 ordinary shares, raising his total holdings to 20,000. The shares were acquired through an on-market purchase valued at $14,900. This move reflects a strategic increase in investment by the director and may signal confidence in the company’s future prospects.

