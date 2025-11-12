CervoMed Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results and Progress

Cervomed Inc. ( (CRVO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cervomed Inc. presented to its investors.

CervoMed Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related brain disorders, with a primary focus on dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and other neurodegenerative diseases.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial report, CervoMed highlighted significant progress in its clinical trials, particularly the alignment with the FDA on the design of a Phase 3 trial for its lead drug candidate, neflamapimod, aimed at treating DLB. The company also shared promising results from its Phase 2b RewinD-LB trial, demonstrating the drug’s potential to improve clinical outcomes for DLB patients.

Key financial metrics from the report include a net loss of $7.7 million for the quarter, an increase from the $4.8 million loss in the same period in 2024. Research and development expenses rose to $6.0 million, reflecting increased personnel and consulting costs. The company’s cash position stood at $27.3 million, which is expected to fund operations into the third quarter of 2026.

Strategically, CervoMed is preparing for a global pivotal trial in 2026 and anticipates further data from ongoing trials in frontotemporal dementia and stroke recovery. The company also announced new leadership appointments to bolster its commercial and business strategy.

Looking ahead, CervoMed remains optimistic about the potential of neflamapimod to transform the treatment landscape for DLB, with plans to initiate a Phase 3 trial in 2026, aiming to deliver the first approved therapy for DLB patients in the United States.

