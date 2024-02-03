CervoMed Announces Executive Leadership Agreements Update

CervoMed (CRVO) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

On February 1, 2024, CervoMed Inc. entered into new employment agreements with its top executives: President and CEO John Alam, COO Robert J. Cobuzzi, Jr., and Senior VP of Clinical Development Kelly Blackburn. These agreements update and replace previous contracts, setting initial base salaries and target bonus opportunities for each executive, which can be increased at the company board’s discretion. They include provisions for severance and benefits upon termination under certain conditions, including enhanced payouts following a change in control, and impose restrictive covenants such as non-competition and confidentiality obligations.

For further insights into CRVO corporate activity, check out TipRanks’ Insiders Trading Activity page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.