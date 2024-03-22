Cerro De Pasco Resources Prepares for Drilling

Cerro De Pasco Resources, Inc. (TSE:CDPR) has released an update.

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. has successfully raised the necessary funds to secure an easement, which will allow the company to begin a 40-hole drilling campaign at its El Metalurgista Concession and Quiulacocha Tailings Project in Peru. The company has met all legal requirements under Peruvian law and anticipates no further delays, with a ministerial endorsement suggesting imminent approval. The Quiulacocha Tailings are estimated to contain 75 million tonnes of historical processing residues rich in copper, silver, gold, zinc, lead, and silver.

