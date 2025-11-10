Cerrado Gold Advances Mont Sorcier Iron Project with Feasibility Study by 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Cerrado Gold ( (TSE:CERT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Cerrado Gold has provided an update on its Mont Sorcier high-grade magnetite iron project in Quebec, with a feasibility study expected to be completed by Q2 2026. The project is designed to produce 8 million tonnes per annum of 67% iron concentrate in a phased development approach. The high-grade, low-impurity product is positioned to meet the increasing demand for DRI material, offering significant price premiums. The project’s strategic location and existing infrastructure, including rail and port access, are expected to support a long-life mine with high margins and low costs. The initiative aligns with governmental goals to develop critical mineral mines, enhancing the project’s potential impact on the steel industry and sustainable development.

More about Cerrado Gold

Cerrado Gold operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of high-grade magnetite iron concentrate. The company is engaged in developing the Mont Sorcier project in Quebec, which aims to produce premium iron concentrate suitable for direct reduction iron (DRI) or pellet feed, aligning with the growing demand for high-grade iron ore and contributing to the decarbonization of the steel industry.

YTD Price Performance: 250.65%

Average Trading Volume: 530,196

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$180.9M

