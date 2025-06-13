CERo Therapeutics Conducts Reverse Stock Split to Meet Nasdaq Requirements

Confident Investing Starts Here:

CERo Therapeutics Holdings ( (CERO) ) has provided an announcement.

On June 11, 2025, CERo Therapeutics Holdings received a notification from Nasdaq regarding its common stock’s failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share over a 30-day period. In response, the company conducted a reverse stock split on June 13, 2025, at a ratio of 1 for 20, which temporarily raised the stock price above the required threshold. However, the company remains uncertain about maintaining compliance and securing its Nasdaq listing, pending a hearing with the Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing innovative therapeutic solutions. The company is involved in creating treatments that target specific medical conditions, aiming to enhance patient outcomes and address unmet medical needs.

Average Trading Volume: 1,993,915

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.85M

