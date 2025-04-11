Ceres Power Announces AGM and Publishes Annual Report

Ceres Power Holdings ( (GB:CWR) ) has issued an update.

Ceres Power Holdings plc has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 15, 2025, in London, where it plans to welcome shareholders in person. The company has also published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ending December 31, 2024, which are available on its website. This announcement reflects Ceres Power’s ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, as well as its strategic focus on advancing clean energy technologies and maintaining strong industry partnerships.

More about Ceres Power Holdings

Ceres Power Holdings plc is a leading developer of clean energy technology, specializing in fuel cells for power generation and electrolysers for green hydrogen production. The company operates an asset-light, licensing model and has formed partnerships with major global companies such as Doosan, Delta, Denso, Shell, Weichai, and Thermax. Ceres’ solid oxide technology is instrumental in the electrification of energy systems and the production of green hydrogen, aimed at decarbonizing industries like steelmaking and ammonia production. Ceres is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is recognized by the LSE Green Economy Mark for deriving significant activity from the green economy.

YTD Price Performance: -66.67%

Average Trading Volume: 1,354,709

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £101M

For a thorough assessment of CWR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue