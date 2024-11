Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) has released an update.

Ceres Global Ag Corp. reported an increase in bushels handled to 31.1 million in Q1 2025, despite a drop in net income to $1.8 million from $6.2 million the previous year. The company also highlighted its expanded regenerative agriculture partnership with Miller Milling and record volumes in its Supply Chain Services and Seed Retail segments.

For further insights into TSE:CRP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.