Ceragon Networks Secures $2.7M Managed Services Contract in Colombia

Ceragon Networks ( (CRNT) ) has shared an announcement.

On November 10, 2025, Ceragon Networks announced a significant two-year managed services contract worth $2.7 million with a major mobile operator in Colombia. This contract involves providing a comprehensive suite of managed services, including remote technical support and on-site assistance, leveraging Ceragon’s Network Digital Twin for predictive maintenance. The agreement enhances Ceragon’s position in Latin America, showcasing its capability to manage complex, multi-vendor networks and reinforcing its role as a key partner for mobile operators. This partnership is expected to optimize operational expenditures for the mobile operator, improve network resilience, and support the growing demand for expert managed services in the region.

Spark’s Take on CRNT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CRNT is a Neutral.

Ceragon Networks’ overall stock score reflects a stable financial position with strong operational efficiency and a solid balance sheet. However, challenges in revenue growth and profitability, particularly in India, weigh on the score. The technical indicators suggest weak momentum, while the valuation remains attractive. The earnings call highlighted resilience in North America but also noted significant revenue declines in other regions.

More about Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a global innovator and leading solutions provider of end-to-end wireless connectivity, specializing in transport, access, and AI-powered managed and professional services. The company serves a diverse clientele including service providers, utilities, public safety organizations, government agencies, and energy companies, offering solutions for 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity and mission-critical services. Ceragon’s solutions are deployed by over 600 service providers and more than 1,600 private network owners in over 130 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 684,184

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $207M

