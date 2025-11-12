Ceragon Networks Reports Solid Q3 2025 Results

Ceragon Networks Ltd. ( (CRNT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ceragon Networks Ltd. presented to its investors.
Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a global leader in providing end-to-end wireless connectivity solutions, specializing in transport, access, and AI-powered managed services for a variety of industries, including telecommunications and public safety. In its third quarter of 2025, Ceragon reported solid financial performance with revenues of $85.5 million and an operating income of $3.8 million on a GAAP basis. Despite a decline in revenue compared to the previous year, the company maintained a stable gross margin and positive cash flow. Key highlights included strong performance in North America, renewed activity in India, and expansion into private networks with a significant project in Latin America. Ceragon also completed successful E-band deployments, showcasing the potential for faster and more cost-effective network solutions. Looking ahead, Ceragon’s management remains optimistic about the company’s growth prospects, driven by trends in network utilization and the increasing demand for high-capacity, resilient connectivity solutions. The company anticipates continued momentum and year-over-year growth into 2026.