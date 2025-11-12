Ceragon Networks Reports Solid Q3 2025 Results

Ceragon Networks Ltd. ( (CRNT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ceragon Networks Ltd. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a global leader in providing end-to-end wireless connectivity solutions, specializing in transport, access, and AI-powered managed services for a variety of industries, including telecommunications and public safety. In its third quarter of 2025, Ceragon reported solid financial performance with revenues of $85.5 million and an operating income of $3.8 million on a GAAP basis. Despite a decline in revenue compared to the previous year, the company maintained a stable gross margin and positive cash flow. Key highlights included strong performance in North America, renewed activity in India, and expansion into private networks with a significant project in Latin America. Ceragon also completed successful E-band deployments, showcasing the potential for faster and more cost-effective network solutions. Looking ahead, Ceragon’s management remains optimistic about the company’s growth prospects, driven by trends in network utilization and the increasing demand for high-capacity, resilient connectivity solutions. The company anticipates continued momentum and year-over-year growth into 2026.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue