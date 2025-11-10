Century Entertainment Updates on Trading Suspension and Business Developments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Century Entertainment International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0959) ) has issued an update.

Century Entertainment International Holdings Limited has provided a quarterly update on its resumption progress and continued suspension of trading. The company is working closely with its auditors to resolve a Disclaimer of Opinion issue and has made significant progress. Business operations have remained stable, with a shift towards online gaming platforms and a new focus on camellia seed oil distribution. The company recorded increasing unaudited revenues from its gaming operations and is exploring expansion opportunities in Vietnam. This strategic shift aims to strengthen and expand its core businesses while exploring new opportunities for growth.

More about Century Entertainment International Holdings Limited

Century Entertainment International Holdings Limited operates in the gaming and entertainment industry, focusing on online gaming platforms and related content distribution across the Asia Pacific region. The company is transitioning from mobile game solutions to a broader online gaming platform business and is also exploring new ventures in the camellia seed oil market.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$92.34M

For detailed information about 0959 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

